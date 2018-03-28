Corporate profits expected to be highest in seven years, but that may not help stocks much

While investors worry about trade wars, inflation and interest rates, corporate America just keeps on making money.
In fact, profits for the first quarter are expected to run at the highest rate in seven years as companies begin to reap the benefits of tax breaks, improving consumer confidence and a growing economy.
The projections are eye-popping: a 17.2 percent growth rate in bottom-line profit for the S&P 500 — the best since the first quarter of 2011 — coupled with solid top-line sales gains of 7.2 percent, according to FactSet. More than 50 companies already have revised their guidance upward, a record since FactSet started keeping track in mid-2006.
That's all good news.
So what's the downside?
The bad news is that this may be as good as it gets, with a strong earnings season only confirming what investors already knew and providing little upside tailwinds for stocks.
"This is good for the market in terms of confirming what the market already has priced in for equity prices," said Michael Yoshikami, founder of Destination Wealth Management. "Is it going to make the market go higher? That's questionable."
That's in part because the market already has gone considerably higher.
Last year's robust 20 percent gain in the S&P 500 was predicated in large part on expectations that a sharp corporate tax reduction would drive earnings. But with that forward-looking trade in the rear view, gains ahead should be tougher to come by.