Cramer's lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play   

Deere & Company: "I think Deere is fine. I mean, obviously, you're in the crosshairs of a lot of tariff fearmongering, but Deere is a good company for the long term because it feeds the world."

Henry Schein: "You can hold it long term. I think Align Technology has more growth. It's better and so is Zoetis."

Fitbit: "Don't pull the trigger. There's no real reason. There's so many other, better plays than Fitbit. I don't want you to do it."

Smart Global Holdings Inc.: "All I think is that what's happened is the sellers have found that one too. And after we spoke with [Applied Materials CEO] Gary Dickerson last week and that stock is now down 8 points, I far prefer Applied Materials."

Splunk: "I was going to actually tell the [ActionAlertsPlus.com club] gang that we ought to put this one on the bullpen list, so it's good."