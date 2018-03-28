[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

When he took the lead at the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb was seen as a pro-pharma choice. His legacy thus far, however, has been far more complicated.

Gottlieb was a former FDA deputy commissioner, but he also worked as a physician and a consultant to drug industry. Still, he's taken on market inefficiencies, called for expanding access to biosimilars, is approving generics at a record pace and trying to bring down drug prices.

Gottlieb has spearheaded the FDA's overhaul of tobacco regulation, including a plan to lower nicotine content in cigarettes to minimally or nonaddictive levels. At the same time, he's embraced the idea that nicotine products like e-cigarettes could be used as alternatives to help adults quit traditional cigarettes.

CNBC's Meg Tirrell will interview Gottlieb about what's next at the FDA, including his vision for attacking the opioid crisis and his plans to balance public safety with faster drug approvals.