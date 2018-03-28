If you have a good credit score, take advantage of these 3 perks

When you have good credit and seem trustworthy to financial institutions, it can pay off in perks.

Many creditors use the FICO or VantageScore scoring systems, which combine financial data collected from major credit bureaus Equifax, Experian and TransUnion to determine your score. Each system ranges from a low of 300 to a high, or "perfect," score of 850.

Once you achieve an exceptional score, "you can reap the benefits" of that success, according to financial website GOBankingRates. "You'll be eligible for some of the easiest loan approvals, most attractive interest rates and best credit cards available."

Here are three basic ways take advantage of your good fortune.