Why NBA star Chris Paul owns his own professional bowling team

Proceeds from the tournament benefit Paul's non-profit, the Chris Paul Family Foundation, which "strives to positively impact individuals and families by leveling the playing field in education, sports and life." Recently, the foundation held a prom dress giveaway, and annually gives two scholarships to his alma mater, Wake Forest University, to students from Forsyth Country, North Carolina.

It's no secret that Paul is a star on the basketball court (other career highlights include winning gold medals with Team USA at the 2008 and 2012 summer Olympic Games). But with bowling, he's still got goals.

"I've never thrown a 300," Paul says, referring to the score for a perfect game. "The highest I've ever bowled is a 256.

"I couldn't imagine being in the 10th frame with 11 strikes thrown and getting up there to throw the 12th strike," he says. "I've never had that feeling. Would like that feeling, but I would much rather have to throw a free throw than have to throw that strike," says Paul.

"If I bowl a 300," adds Paul, "everyone's going to know about it."

And bowling, Paul says, does have one benefit basketball doesn't: longevity.

"I [have] a 79-year-old great uncle who still bowls like three, four days a week," Paul says. "Basketball? Not so much. I'm not going to be hoopin' when I'm 79 years old, you can cancel that."