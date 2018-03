This Chinese car company is taking on Tesla with a new EV concept 32 Mins Ago | 01:06

A Chinese automaker known for its mini-buses, vans and utility trucks is making a big push into the U.S. market.

On Wednesday, Sokon Industry Group's SF Motors subsidiary revealed its first electric concept car — the SF5.

CNBC caught up with SF Motors CEO John Zhang ahead of the unveiling event for a first look at the SF5. The EV, still just in a concept stage, will go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds, with a range of around 310 miles per charge, Zhang said.