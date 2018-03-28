Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FB, AAPL, WBA, BB, NKE, LULU & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Facebook – Facebook has unveiled changes to its data and privacy tools, in response to the recent controversy over how user data is used. Among the changes: the settings will now be on a single page, rather than being spread across nearly 20 different screens.

Apple – Goldman Sachs is predicting lower iPhone sales in March and for the June quarter than Wall Street is generally expecting. Analyst Rod Hall cut his price target on Apple stock by $2 to $159. That price target is the second lowest on the Street and far below the median target of $195.

Walgreens Boots Alliance – The drugstore chain operator reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.73 per share, 18 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts and Walgreens raised its full-year outlook based in part on benefits from the new tax law. Separately, rival chain Rite Aid said the previously announced transfer of 1,932 of its stores to Walgreens has been completed.

BlackBerry – BlackBerry earned an adjusted 5 cents per share for its latest quarter, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. BlackBerry, now a software company, said it saw growth across all three of its software businesses.

Nike – Nike and the National Football League agreed to a long-term extension of their partnership, which provides all NFL teams with uniforms and sideline apparel.

Lululemon – Lululemon reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.33 per share, beating estimates by 6 cents a share. The yogawear maker saw revenue and comparable-store sales beat estimates, as well. Lululemon also issued a better-than-expected earnings and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

RH – The home furnishings company beat estimates by 14 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.69 per share. The Restoration Hardware parent did see revenue come in slightly below Street forecasts. RH did give strong guidance for the full year on both the top and bottom lines.

American Express – UBS labeled the financial services giant a "top pick" in a new analyst note, noting improving revenue growth. In the same note, the firm also made upbeat comments about Capital One and recommended selling Discover Financial and Synchrony Financial. It said the latter two companies are growing above industry levels but face an erosion of asset and revenue growth.

Shire – Japanese drugmaker Takeda confirmed that it is considering a possible bid for the British pharmaceutical company. Takeda said the process is at a preliminary stage and that there is no certainty that any approach would lead to a deal.

RSP Permian – The oil and natural gas company will be acquired by rival Concho Resources in an $8 billion all-stock deal. The combined company will run the largest drilling program in the Permian Basin.

NXP Semiconductors – NXP sold its stake in a China-based chip design joint venture to its partner, Taiwan-based Advanced Semiconductor Engineering. The sale could potentially ease competitive objections to Qualcomm's planned $44 billion takeover of NXP, which still needs approval from Chinese regulators.

Tesla – Tesla saw its credit rating downgraded by Moody's to B3 from B2, reflecting the slowdown in Model 3 production and ongoing liquidity pressures.

AIG – AIG paid $67.3 million in 2017 to two chief executive officers, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Peter Hancock, who stepped down as CEO in March 2017, was paid $24.2 million in compensation, while current CEO Brian Duperreault received $43.1 million.

Shoe Carnival – Shoe Carnival reported adjusted quarterly profit of 11 cents per share, coming in 2 cents a share above estimates. The shoe retailer's revenue was below forecasts. The company said it executed well in the face of external challenges such as hurricanes in Puerto Rico and elsewhere.

Sonic – Sonic beat estimates by 1 cent a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue was below Street consensus. The company said aggressive competition cut into its sales for the quarter, and it also gave a weaker-than-expected forecast for the full year.

Tyson Foods – The beef and poultry producer said it is exploring the sale of its pizza crust unit known as TNT crust, as part of its strategic focus on protein-based products.