This is a 'critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody's analyst who caused its bonds and stock to drop

Tesla is currently targeting a weekly production rate of 2,500 by the end of March.

If it slightly exceeds that number, there still won't be much upside, said Clark, because it has a large cash burn right now.

However, if it significantly misses its target, that's a negative sign.

"They're going to have to go back to the capital markets, raise a pretty significant amount of debt to help cover that burn and also to prepare themselves for about $1.2 billion in maturities of convertible bonds," said Clark.

On Wednesday, Tesla shares tumbled for a second day in a row, hitting a new 52-week low. The stock was down more than 8 percent in afternoon trading. The Moody's report also sent the company's bond price plunging Wednesday.

However, the Moody's downgrade wasn't the only thing pressuring Tesla's stock.

On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley weighed in, saying the company must quickly improve its Model 3 production rate if it wants to raise critically needed funds from investors at a decent price.

And on Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent investigators to look into a fatal crash involving a Model X SUV last week in California. Citigroup also said Tuesday that its analysis of the Model 3 competition points to near-term risk for the stock.

Tesla declined to comment on the Moody's downgrade. However, the company did defend its Autopilot driver-assist technology in wake of the California crash.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng and Tae Kim contributed to this report.