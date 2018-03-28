The Food and Drug Administration wants to focus on improving pricey biotech drugs so that replacing them later with cheaper "biosimilars" would be easier.

Biosimilars are generic versions of biologic medicines, which are complex and aren't easily replicable like typical drugs. They treat serious illnesses like cancer and autoimmune diseases.

One problem for companies trying to create these medicines is that branded biologics can change over time, requiring them to test more patients to prove biosimilars are as effective as their branded peers, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an interview with Meg Tirrell at CNBC's "Healthy Returns" conference on Wednesday.

To combat this, the FDA wants drugmakers to minimize the variables in the manufacturing of branded biotech drugs. That would help bolster the biosimilars markets because less variance should mean faster approval of the medications.

It's expensive to produce biosimilars because they include living organisms and are more complex than small molecule drugs. Gottlieb has warned that the current market may not give companies enough incentive to invest in producing them.



However, it's still the early days of biosimilars, he said. The FDA has approved nine biosimilars, with the first in 2015.



"I think we will see a lot of biosimilar competition come onto the market and we will also see consumer and provider acceptance," he said.



Gottlieb has been vocal about his mission to lower drug prices and the agency's role in helping foster a competitive market.



He has voiced his concern that industry consolidation and current payment systems may be stifling their development.