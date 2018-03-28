VISIT CNBC.COM

TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii

Want to travel luxuriously, but don't have the budget to back up your expensive tastes? Book strategically, and you just might just be able to afford that dream vacation.

TripAdvisor Rentals — TripAdvisor's vacation rentals booking arm — crunched the numbers on 11 of the priciest destinations around the world, identifying the most affordable (and most expensive) times to visit in 2018. For its report, the median weekly rental rates are based on 2018 pricing for all two-bedroom rentals on TripAdvisor.

Here's when to get a deal on some of the most amazing spots around the world.

Saint James Parish, Barbados

Pricey Saint James Parish is nestled on Barbados' "Platinum Coast," known for its massive mansions and expensive resorts.

TripAdvisor found that the most expensive time to visit this idyllic part of the Caribbean island is the third week of December, when the median weekly rental rate is $3,154. Instead, booking for the second week of June, which TripAdvisor says in the most affordable time to visit, can mean a 28 percent savings with weekly rental rates dropping to $2,259.

Wailea, Maui, Hawaii

Hawaii has long been a dream vacation spot. If you're planning a vacation to Wailea, a luxurious area on Maui, TripAdvisor says peak travel season is the last week of December. During that time, you'll find a median weekly rental rate of $5,001.

But in September, the median weekly rental rate is $2,908, reports the travel booking site, which is a 42 percent in savings. Bonus: Travel + Leisure reports that rainfall is at its lowest in Hawaii from April through September.

St. Martin / St. Maarten

This dual-governed, French and Dutch island is known for its two distinct cultures and its beautiful coastlines — U.S. News & World Report ranked it sixth on its Best Caribbean Beaches list.

TripAdvisor found that the most expensive time to visit is the last weekend of December, when the median weekly rate for rentals is $3,736. However, during the most affordable time to visit, in August and September, that rate decreases to $2,504. Opting for a late summer getaway can save you 33 percent.

Beaver Creek, Colorado

This picturesque ski town serves as a popular but pricey winter getaway. During peak travel time, which is the last week in December, TripAdvisor says the median weekly rental rate is $7,421.

But travelers can save 36 percent by booking a trip for mid-May, which the site says is the most affordable time to travel to Beaver Creek, when the weekly rental rate drops to $4,769.

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Located in the Turks and Caicos archipelago and known for its white sand beaches, this paradise comes at a cost. TripAdvisor data reveals that the most expensive time to visit this area is the last week of December, when the median weekly rental rate is $5,275.

However, the cheapest time to visit is the second week of October, when that rate drops to $3,821, a 28 percentage in savings. U.S. News & World Report also recommends April and May as a good time to travel to this spot, for its pleasant weather and lower prices.

St. Barthelemy

As the priciest destination included in TripAdvisor's survey, Caribbean island St. Barthelemy — also know as St. Barts — has been described by U.S. News & World Report as being "in vogue with the moneyed set." Stars that have visited the island include A-listers like Gwen Stefani, Beyonce, Jay-Z and Derek Jeter. Expect stretches of white sand beach, designer shops and lots of yachts.

Its peak travel time is the first week of January, according to TripAdvisor, with the median weekly rental rate at an astounding $11,793. However, you can pay less than half (51 percent off), if you book for the second two weeks in October, which the site says is the most affordable time to visit with a median weekly rental rate of $5,755.

However, Travel + Leisure notes that the St. Barts rainy season runs from September through November, and many establishments may close, so it can be a trade-off.

Catalina Island, Avalon, California

Catalina Island off California's southern coast, has amazing ocean views, rocky cliffs — and a hefty price tag. But you can get almost half off your vacation rental in the winter months. Catalina reportedly experiences mild, dry weather throughout the year, so it shouldn't deter your travel plans.

The peak time to travel to Catalina, according to TripAdvisor, is the second week in July, with a median weekly rental rate of $3,457. But you could save 46 percent in January and February, when the median weekly rate drops to $1,864.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai screams extravagance with towering skyscrapers, lavish shopping and glistening sand dunes. It's also pretty expensive: TripAdvisor found that at peak — in the third week of January — the median weekly rate for a rental is $5,892.

Instead, TripAdvisor found the most affordable time to visit Dubai is the second week in February, when the median weekly rate for a rental drops to $2,474. That's a 58 percent savings.

Aspen, Colorado

This ski town is known for being the go-to vacation spot for the wealthy — like Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey — who want to hit the slopes. But if you're planning a holiday trip, be prepared to pay. TripAdvisor data found that the last week in December is the most expensive time to visit Aspen, with a median weekly rental rate of $4,455.

The second week in October, however, is more financially feasible: You can score a 37 percent in savings with a median weekly rental rate of $2,807. You might not have snow, but you'll still find pretty fall foliage.

Santorini, Greece

This honeymoon hot spot in Greece boasts beautiful blue skies and water, but it doesn't come cheap…especially in the third week of August. That's the most most expensive time to visit, according to TripAdvisor, with a median weekly rental rate of $4,191.

Instead, TripAdvisor found that you can save 25 percent by vacationing the second week of November, when the median weekly rental rate drops to $3,129.

However Travel + Leisure reports its off season (November through March) can mean chilly temperatures and rain and many restaurants and hotels shutter their doors, so keep that mind. But there are things to do beyond the beaches, like wine-tasting at the island's numerous vineyards or visiting the Museum of Prehistoric Thira, according to T+L.

Ka'anapali, Hawaii

Another pricey, Hawaiian area that made TripAdvisor's ranking is Ka'anapali, also located on Maui.

Avoid the last week of December, with its median weekly rental rate of $5,777, according to TripAdvisor, and instead go the second week in November. That's when the median weekly rental rate drops to $3,553, yielding 38 percent in savings, reports the booking site.

