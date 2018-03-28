TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii

Want to travel luxuriously, but don't have the budget to back up your expensive tastes? Book strategically, and you just might just be able to afford that dream vacation.

TripAdvisor Rentals — TripAdvisor's vacation rentals booking arm — crunched the numbers on 11 of the priciest destinations around the world, identifying the most affordable (and most expensive) times to visit in 2018. For its report, the median weekly rental rates are based on 2018 pricing for all two-bedroom rentals on TripAdvisor.

Here's when to get a deal on some of the most amazing spots around the world.

Saint James Parish, Barbados