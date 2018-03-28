US futures point to a weak open as tech stocks come under pressure

The main driver stirring up sentiment in domestic and international markets over the past 24 hours concerns social media. Last week, reports emerged alleging that Cambridge Analytica, an analytics company, had gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without users' permission.

While Facebook has since come out to apologize and try to rectify the matter, concerns remain over data use. On Tuesday, shares of the social media group fell almost 5 percent. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly testify in front of Congress soon, in regards to the firm's data practices and the Cambridge Analytica leak.

Meantime, investors around the world have been keeping a close eye on global trade issues, debating what economic implications there could be if a trade war occurred between China and the U.S. This comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that would inflict tariffs on Chinese imports — of up to $60 billion, prompting the Asian nation to retaliate.

Switching focus to Wednesday's session, a new batch of economic data are due. At 7 a.m. ET, mortgage applications are due, followed by the third reading of the fourth-quarter's gross domestic product (GDP) and advanced economic indicators — both of which are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Meantime at 10 a.m. ET, pending home sales are scheduled to come out.