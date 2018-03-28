Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to 'go after' Amazon

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to address reporters Wednesday, as news about a potential breakthrough with North Korea and the president's opinion of online retail giant Amazon dominate headlines.

Tuesday night, China confirmed that President Xi Jinping met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. According to China, Kim agreed to help denuclearize the Korean peninsula, although it remains to be seen whether the dictator will follow through.

Trump, who has agreed to meet Kim before the end of May, tweeted that there's "a good chance" that the North Korean leader will "do what is right for his people and for humanity."

Meanwhile, an Axios report about Trump wanting to "go after" Amazon over taxes triggered a tempest on Wall Street. The online retailer's stock lost more than $50 billion in shareholder value after the report, which said Trump was "obsessed" with targeting Amazon.