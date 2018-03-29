3 student activists carrying on Linda Brown's legacy

Like Linda Brown, 13-year-old Marley Dias called attention to issues of racial inequality in education at a young age. In 2015, when she was just 10-years-old, Dias founded #1000blackgirlbooks in response to what she saw as homogeneous school curriculum. While she originally planned to collect and donate 1,000 books that feature black girls as main characters, today her movement has donated over 10,000.

Dias is also the author of "Marley Dias Gets It Done (And So Can You!)," has spoken alongside Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey and is the youngest person on Forbes' 2018 "30 Under 30" list.

In her book, she writes, "In my class — in all fifth-grade classes — we were required to read 'classics,' books like 'Shiloh,' which is about a white boy and the dog he rescues. And 'Old Yeller,' which is about a white boy and the dog that rescues him. And 'Where the Red Fern Grows,' which is about a white boy and the two dogs he trains."

When Dias began the #1000blackgirlbooks movement, she quickly learned how difficult it would be to reinvent the way black girls are represented in literature. Today, she uses her frustrations to her advantage.

"Frustration is fuel that can lead to the development of an innovative and useful idea," she tells Forbes. "This gaps hurts all of us. I'm working to create a space where it feels easy to include and imagine black girls and make black girls like me the main characters of our lives,"