8 habits of employees that get promoted

Before the start of the year, sit down with your boss to set and discuss your professional career goals. Be open about where you see yourself six-months or a year. A good boss will help you achieve these goals by giving you opportunities to grow and provide support to keep you on track.

"In many cases, he or she truly does want to see you achieve your goals. As a manager myself, I constantly ask my employees 'Where do you see yourself in five years?'—because if there's a way I can help them along, I'll do it. Whether that means putting in a good word for them in a different department at my current company or assigning them specials projects that will help them build new skill sets for a different role, I want to help," says Katie Douthwaite Wolf, The Muse contributor.

They key, says Wolf, is to avoid announcing plans to "jump ship or that you want to take over your boss's position." Instead, think bigger and broader and come ready to discuss the ways you think your boss can help.