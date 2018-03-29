    ×

    Market Insider

    Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Under Armour, Tesla, SYNNEX & NVR

    Under Armour clothing on a display in a sporting good store.
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
    Under Armour clothing on a display in a sporting good store.

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Tesla shares fell more than 3 percent after hours on reports that the company is recalling 123,000 Model S cars for possible power-steering failure.

    Shares of Under Armour dropped more than 3 percent post-market after the athletic apparel company said a data breach affected about 150 million of its . An unauthorized party acquired user account data on UnderArmour's MyFitnessPal app. The affected information included usernames, emails and passwords.

    Synnex stock plunged nearly 9 percent after hours despite a favorable earnings report. The IT supply chain service provider announced second-quarter EPS and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations. Its weak earnings guidance sent shares falling, though.

    NVR shares hiked more than 6 percent in extended trading. S&P Global ratings released its assessment of the stock, changing its financial risk profile from minimal to modest. S&P affirmed all its ratings and said that the company's outlook remains stable.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TXL
    ---
    NVR
    ---
    SNX
    ---
    UAA
    ---