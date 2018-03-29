Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tesla shares fell more than 3 percent after hours on reports that the company is recalling 123,000 Model S cars for possible power-steering failure.



Shares of Under Armour dropped more than 3 percent post-market after the athletic apparel company said a data breach affected about 150 million of its . An unauthorized party acquired user account data on UnderArmour's MyFitnessPal app. The affected information included usernames, emails and passwords.

Synnex stock plunged nearly 9 percent after hours despite a favorable earnings report. The IT supply chain service provider announced second-quarter EPS and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations. Its weak earnings guidance sent shares falling, though.

NVR shares hiked more than 6 percent in extended trading. S&P Global ratings released its assessment of the stock, changing its financial risk profile from minimal to modest. S&P affirmed all its ratings and said that the company's outlook remains stable.