An 18-year-old won the lottery on her first try—and she’s doing something unusual with her prize

Earlier this month, on her 18th birthday, Charlie Lagarde won the lottery the first time she played, CNN reports. The Quebecois beat the one in 6 million odds to take home the grand prize: a lump sum of $1 million or $1,000 a week — for the rest of her life.

She went for the annuity, something most lottery winners opt against when given the choice — expert opinion on the best option varies.

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," says taking all your winnings at once is the thing to do. "You want the time value of all that cash working for you," he said.

But others argue that such a windfall can be dangerous. "If you get a huge lump sum, it's easier to make a mistake, whereas if you choose the annuity, then at least if you mess up and blow the first year's worth, you have another chance," said Nick Holeman, certified financial planner at Betterment.

Mark Cuban agrees that the annuity is the way to go.