VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

An 18-year-old won the lottery on her first try—and she’s doing something unusual with her prize

This is what you do if you win the lottery
This is what you do if you win the lottery   

Earlier this month, on her 18th birthday, Charlie Lagarde won the lottery the first time she played, CNN reports. The Quebecois beat the one in 6 million odds to take home the grand prize: a lump sum of $1 million or $1,000 a week — for the rest of her life.

She went for the annuity, something most lottery winners opt against when given the choice — expert opinion on the best option varies.

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," says taking all your winnings at once is the thing to do. "You want the time value of all that cash working for you," he said.

But others argue that such a windfall can be dangerous. "If you get a huge lump sum, it's easier to make a mistake, whereas if you choose the annuity, then at least if you mess up and blow the first year's worth, you have another chance," said Nick Holeman, certified financial planner at Betterment.

Mark Cuban agrees that the annuity is the way to go.

Charlie Lagarde,18-year-old winner of the Gagnant à Vie lottery
Source: Loto Quebec
Charlie Lagarde,18-year-old winner of the Gagnant à Vie lottery

After all, astoundingly, lottery winners are more likely to declare bankruptcy within a few years than the average American.

Many winners struggle with depression, get divorced and deal with relentless requests from friends and family who want a piece of the prize, CNBC Make It has previously reported. Often the lottery doesn't improve lives, it tears them apart.

"If you're not disciplined, you will go broke. I don't care how much money you have," Missouri lottery winner Sandra Hayes told the Associated Press.

It's not a guarantee that Lagarde will be discerning in how she spends the annuity, but she's at least set up a situation that will make it more difficult to do something she'll later regret.

So far, it sounds like she is putting the money to good use. According tolottery spokesman Brian Lecompte, she just bought herself a nice camera.

"I want to study photography," said Lagarde. "One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Grandfather found a $24 million lottery ticket in an old shirt just before it expired

$758.7 million Powerball winner already broke one rule. What else not to do
$758.7 million Powerball winner already broke one rule. What else not to do   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...