The moves in the bond market comes after the 10-year Treasury yield hit its lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday, with investors on edge following a recent decline seen in U.S. stock markets.

Equity markets have been slipping in recent days, as concerns surrounding data use by social media firms and trade tensions weigh on sentiment.

Switching focus to Thursday's session, at 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims are expected to be published, along with personal income and outlays data.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) is slated to come out, followed by consumer sentiment figures at 10 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, while no auctions are due to take place, the U.S. Treasury will announce the size of two individual bills auctions, both of which are scheduled to take place next Monday.