    Cramer's lightning round: CVS' management is no good at telling their story

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    CVS Health Corporation: "Woonsocket's own does not belong at these levels and if they would come on air and tell their story on this show, the stock would probably go up. Why? Because it's too inexpensive, but they've got to tell the story and they're not any good at doing it."

    Advanced Micro Devices: "I feel good about its PC exposure. I feel good about its graphics chips. The problem is this: they're up against Intel and they're up against Nvidia, so it's always going to be a tough time for [CEO] Dr. Lisa Su, but she'll get through it."

    Dexcom Inc.: "I think it's going to get taken over. I mean, I've got to tell you, we own Abbott Labs for ActionAlertsPlus.com, but I was quite impressed that Dexcom got that faster approval. It's going to be hard for that company to stay independent."

    PayPal: "I will say this about PayPal: club members of ActionAlertsPlus.com know that we bought this aggressively this week. Why not? It's finally come down. [CEO] Dan Schulman told a great story."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nvidia, Abbott Laboratories and PayPal.

