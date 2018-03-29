Egypt election: Polls close with al-Sisi poised to win second term

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi appears set to win power for a second term Thursday, as polls closed after a three-day election.

The presidential contest, which concluded on Wednesday, had al-Sisi running against just one challenger after several credible political rivals quit the race at the start of the year. Critics have said the vote appeared reminiscent of the same kind of elections that kept autocrats in power for decades before the Arab Spring of 2011.

The incumbent secured almost 92 percent of the 25 million votes counted so far, according to state-run daily newspaper al-Ahram.