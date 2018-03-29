Facebook's move to block third-party data providers from its advertising platform limits what companies know about users' shopping habits – and render an industry of personal information brokerage less effective.

But industry insiders say that the move is mostly about optics, and could actually increase Facebook's control over the data that advertisers rely on to target customers, putting Facebook more firmly in the driver's seat in its relationship with advertisers.

Facebook announced on Wednesday it was removing Partner Categories, an advertising option that allowed companies to use third-party data to find customers. The move was made to protect people's privacy on its platform. One company that provides those information services, Axciom, said its revenue could drop as much as $25 million next year, causing the stock to tumble more than 30 percent.

"It feels like a knee-jerk reaction and Hail Mary to stop the bleeding of #deletefacebook — although TBD on if that's actually making an impact — but more importantly to show Wall Street that they can protect consumer data," said Matt Borchard, group media director for advertising agency Noble People.

"This is an optics-based move that harms advertisers and doesn't actually do much of anything to protect user privacy," said David Eisenman, CEO of marketing agency Madwell.

The changes would force advertisers to rely on Facebook's own data for targeting, "potentially boosting their own profits as a response to their own mistake," Eisenman said.

"By denying advertisers the ability to utilize outside data partners, they further cement themselves as a walled-garden ecosystem—asking advertisers to trust and use their data exclusively. It's bulls---."

When presented with these critiques, Facebook reiterated that the changes were driven by the need to protect people's privacy, and referred back to the company's original announcement on the change.