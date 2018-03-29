5 things weighing on the tech sector right now — and why there could be ‘more pain to come’

A sell-off in technology stocks put pressure on global stocks this week — and the sector's recent slump may not be over.

The Nasdaq composite closed 0.8 percent lower Wednesday, dragged down by Amazon, Netflix and Apple. The sector pared some losses early Thursday, but some analysts remain skeptical.

"I think there's more pain to come," Patrick Armstrong, managing partner at Plurimi Investment Managers, told CNBC Thursday. Armstrong questioned fundamentals in the sector and said he was more positive on European stocks due to continued accommodative monetary policy on the continent.

Armstrong isn't alone in questioning whether the tech sector has had its day. Here's why some traders are still wary.