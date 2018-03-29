Howard University employees fired after allegedly stealing over $1 million in financial aid

On Tuesday, a whistleblower released records revealing that for over a decade, financial aid employees of Howard University had collectively stolen over $1 million in funds. The allegations, published in a Medium post which has since been taken down, suggest that several employees took over $100,000 institutional financial aid resources.

Howard University President Wayne Frederick confirmed the news that financial aid misappropriation had occurred in a statement released on Wednesday, saying, "While this has been a very difficult and disappointing situation, I know our campus community deserves better."

According to Frederick's statement, an internal investigation found that from 2007 to 2016, several employees of the university's financial aid department awarded themselves phony grants and scholarships. These employees were already receiving full tuition remission, and by fraudulently awarding themselves additional scholarships they were able to pocket significant funds.