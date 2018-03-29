Even though Nvidia's stock has fallen under pressure for the chipmaker's ties to cryptocurrency mining, Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang doesn't expect the crypto craze to die down anytime soon.

"Cryptocurrency will be here. The ability for the world to have a very low-friction, low-cost way of exchanging value is going to be here for a long time," Huang told CNBC on Thursday in an interview with "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer.

Huang's company is less a chipmaker now than a catch-all computing company producing high-powered graphics processing units, or GPUs. For months, Nvidia rode the wave of cryptocurrency popularity before Wall Street analysts soured on the volatile trend.

"Blockchain's going to be here for a long time and it's going to be a fundamental new form of computing," Huang told Cramer. "I expect blockchain, I expect cryptocurrency to be an important driver for GPUs."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nvidia.