Inside John Paul DeJoria's Austin, Texas-based garage, you'll find a $200,000 Ferrari and a customized $550,000 Lamborghini. But those belong to his wife, Eloise.

The billionaire founder of Patron Spirits Co. and John Paul Mitchell Systems prefers to ride on two wheels, as evidenced by his motorcycle collection, which he shared with CNBC on a recent episode of "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

"This is one of the newer Indian motorcycles," DeJoria says, motioning to a sleek black bike with leather seats and silver trim. "It's one of the best motorcycles ever made."