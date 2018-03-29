VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 best business schools for entrepreneurs

Aspiring entrepreneurs may want to emulate ultra-successful dropouts like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, but in most cases, would-be founders should plan to hit the books.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed hundreds of business schools in order to calculate the best graduate business programs for entrepreneurs. According to U.S. News, "Going to business school to be an entrepreneur can help students channel their creativity, participate in business plan competitions, earn an MBA and launch a business."

Here are the 10 best graduate entrepreneurship programs:

9. Indiana University (Kelley)

Location: Bloomington, IN
In-state tuition: $26,265
Out-of-state tuition: $47,128
Enrollment: 392

9. University of Texas — Austin (McCombs)

Location: Austin, TX
In-state tuition: $35,324
Out-of-state tuition: $51,804
Enrollment: 527

8. University of Southern California (Marshall)

Location: Los Angeles, CA
Tuition: $60,951
Enrollment: 454

7. University of Michigan — Ann Arbor (Ross)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI
In-state tuition: $62,300
Out-of-state tuition: $67,300
Enrollment: 824

6. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Location: Philadelphia, PA
Tuition: $70,200
Enrollment: 1,737

5. University of California— Berkeley (Haas)

Location: Berkeley, CA
In-state tuition: $58,794
Out-of-state tuition: $59,811
Enrollment: 543

4. Harvard University

Location: Boston, MA
Tuition: $72,000
Enrollment: 1,857

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Location: Cambridge, MA
Tuition: $71,000
Enrollment: 813

2. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, CA
Tuition: $68,868
Enrollment: 853

1. Babson College (Olin)

Location: Babson Park, MA
Tuition: $82,496
Enrollment: 328

Babson College topped U.S. News' list with the number one graduate program for entrepreneurship. Babson was the smallest and most expensive school in the top 10. One year of an MBA program at Babson costs $82,496, and the program enrolls just 328 students.

Four public universities, including UC Berkeley, the University of Michigan, UT Austin and Indiana University made it into the top 10. The Kelley business school at Indiana University was the smallest top-ranking program from a public university and had the lowest costs. In-state tuition is $26,265 and out-of-state-tuition is $47,128.

