Contrary to popular belief, it doesn't take a feat of superhuman strength or extensive education to become a CEO. In fact, people have worked their way up from being janitors and truck drivers to high-powered CEOs, according to Elena Botelho and Kim Powell, authors of the book "The CEO Next Door."

Botelho and Powell analyzed a study of 2,600 leaders and found that four key traits transform ordinary people into successful CEOs: decisiveness, engaging for impact, relentless reliability and adapting boldly. However, the researchers note that out of those four traits, reliability is most important because it shows that you can deliver consistent results.

"Of all the behaviors that lead to executive success, [reliability] is the only one that both increases a candidate's odds of getting hired and his or her odds of excelling in the job," write the authors.

In fact, reliable CEOs are 15 times more likely to be high-performing and double their odds of getting hired, according to the researchers. Reliable leaders also create the assumption among their customers, staff and board members that they are able to get things done.