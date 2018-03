China needs to change its unfair and discriminatory trade policies: US Ambassador 54 Mins Ago | 02:46

Terry Branstad, the U.S. ambassador to China, said that Beijing has not treated American companies fairly during a Thursday interview with CNBC.

Beijing needs to be made aware, he said, of how important changing the bilateral trade and business relationship is to the welfare of American workers.

"We've had a situation for many years where China has not treated American companies fairly and the trade deficit has grown and grown and grown," Branstad said.