    ×

    Trading Nation

    Why this corner of the global market is poised to outperform the US

    Why this corner of the global market is poised to outperform the U.S.
    Why this corner of the global market is poised to outperform the U.S.   

    Several trends are giving us reason to grow bullish on emerging market equities, with increasing potential for growth throughout the course of this year.

    We are currently witnessing a peak in the global economic cycle; economic surprises are either coming in less positive (as is the case in the United States), or are starting to disappoint (as is the case in Europe), along with some spots in emerging markets.

    This can be measured by the proprietary Citigroup Economic Surprise Index, which takes stock of how economic data are coming in relative to expectations. The index fell in the beginning of this year, trading sideways for the bulk of the first quarter.

    While stimulus in the U.S., along with confined accommodative monetary policy abroad, may mitigate global risk in the short term, we do see that earnings cycles are also starting to peak.

    In the U.S., earnings cycles have moved ahead of the economic data, and are leading the economic data sideways. Meanwhile, emerging market earnings have been behind the economic cycle and still show potential for continued expansion.

    Furthermore, trade has proved to be the biggest driver of the economic expansion, which has benefited emerging market equities most. Talk of protectionism in the U.S. plays strongly into the hands of China, pushing down the dollar's relative value. In turn, this will continue to create opportunities in emerging market equities.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...