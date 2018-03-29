Why having friends at work is so crucial for your success

Having friends at work is not only key to your personal happiness, but it's vital for having a successful career. In fact, it makes you seven times more likely to be engaged in your job.

A new survey by job site Comparably found that of over 33,000 workers across the tech industry, more than half of them report having best friends at work.

While 60 percent of women said they have a close friend at work, 56 percent of men admitted having work BFFs as well.

"One of the most important things to have in the workplace is a close relationship," Comparably CEO Jason Nazar tells CNBC Make It. "So very often the largest source of stress for people is a boss, co-worker or the day-to-day pressures of work."