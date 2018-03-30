Alphabet's bets on health tech are paying off as portfolio companies go public

As the first quarter comes to a close, three Bay Area life sciences companies have already gone public in 2018.

Google parent company Alphabet has had a stake in two of them.

The company's venture arm, GV (formerly known as Google Ventures), has backed nearly 60 healthcare-related companies since it raised its first fund in 2009, making it one of the most active Silicon Valley players in the space.

Those bets are starting to pay off: Five of GV's healthcare bets have gone public in the last year.

GV owned a large enough stake in four of them — 10% or more — to be required to report as an insider with the SEC.

The market value for the firm's combined ownership of those four companies is roughly $153 million, according to data from FactSet: