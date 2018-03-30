The president is always in charge at the White House, but the chief of staff is usually known as the one who keeps everything in order.

That has changed in President Donald Trump's administration, first with Reince Priebus, whom Trump fired last summer, and now with John Kelly.

Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general and the former head of the Homeland Security Department, was supposed to be the one who brought order to Trump's chaotic and leak-ridden White House. Kelly has overseen and commanded thousands of troops and staffers over the years, but working directly for Trump turned out to be a wildly different experience.

There were reports of tension with Trump from the beginning – and countless stories that suggested either Kelly would soon quit or Trump would fire him. Recent reports say that Kelly is sticking with the job, even as Trump increasingly asserts himself with greater force.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on reports of Kelly's diminished role.

Here are some recent developments which suggest that Kelly's power has diminished eight months into his tenure as chief of staff.