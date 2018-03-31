Dozens of people were feared trapped after a four-story hotel collapsed in Indore, India Saturday evening local time, according to reports.

More than 24 people may be trapped in the rubble, according to The Times of India.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. local time, according to the U.K. publication The Mirror. It is not yet clear what caused the collapse, which took place in what was a busy area with a bus stop and restaurants.

Indore is located in west-central India and has a population of about 2 million.