Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses 'billions' delivering packages for the internet retailer

President Donald Trump bashed Amazon on Twitter for the second time in three days, this time claiming the U.S. Postal Service loses "billions of dollars" delivering packages for the Jeff Bezos-run retailer.

Amazon is Trump's new favorite punching bag and that's taken a toll on the high-flying stock, which had at one point last month surpassed Alphabet to become the second-biggest company in the world by market value behind Apple. But the shares have since fallen back after word spread that Trump may start to take aim at the company and its billionaire owner Bezos, who also controls The Washington Post.

Shares of Amazon are down more than 3 percent since Axios reported that Trump was looking into altering the retailer's tax treatment, in part because of anger over how Amazon has hurt the commercial real estate industry because of its negative effect on brick-and-mortar retailers.