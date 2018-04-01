Asia markets poised for muted open; China rolls out tariffs

Asia Pacific stocks were poised for a muted open on Monday, with several markets remaining closed for the Easter holiday. Meanwhile, new tariffs imposed on U.S. goods by China were likely to be in focus.

Stocks in the region looked set for a subdued start on the first trading day of the quarter, with Nikkei futures traded in Chicago higher by 0.07 percent at 21,470 compared to the index's last close.

Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand will stay closed on Monday for the Easter holiday.

Meanwhile, China said it was implementing tariffs on 128 types of U.S. imports starting Monday. That matched the list of products proposed by Beijing in March and comes as a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump signing off on tariffs on imported steel and aluminum last month.