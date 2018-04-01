Now, the company is trying to bring the same principle to various sports stadiums.

At ballparks, five National League teams (Mets, Braves, Marlins, Rockies, Giants) and four American League teams (Yankees, Tigers, A's, Mariners) have partnered with CLEAR to let fans use the same service. Once enrolled, they can bypass lines and get into the stadium faster. Currently, CLEAR is also in effect at one NBA arena (Miami Heat) and one MLS stadium (New York City FC).

"CLEAR is all about using biometrics that can be your fingerprint, your iris image, or your face for a faster and more secure experience," Becker told CNBC. "So you enroll once, so you're always you. You can use your fingerprints (as ID) as opposed to always coming to your driver's license."

To join CLEAR, Becker explained that "you have to show up, verify your driver's license and then connect your biometrics to it. And it takes less than five minutes."

Becker compared the biometric technology to a bank machine, but for a security line. "Think of it as an ATM machine, it's fast, you put your card in, or in this case your fingerprint and you go through."

According to the company, becoming a member at the stadium and entering is free, and can be used immediately. To use the membership at airports, however, people must upgrade to the $179 fee.

Since CLEAR has a user's unique biometric data, including fingerprints and eye scans, it raises the question of how will that information be stored and kept safe, especially in light of Facebook's data privacy scandal.

"Privacy and data security is core to who we are and it's our company's DNA from Day 1," Becker continued, "We do not sell or share our customer data."

