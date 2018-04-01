In addition to ticket prices and schedules, airlines compete for customers with promises of more comfortable seats, gourmet food, the latest in-flight movies, lots of legroom and other cabin amenities.

Many of the most coveted conveniences — like lie-flat beds, chef-made meals and personal mini-bars — are reserved for business and first class travelers. Yet economy flyers definitely benefit from some of the innovations vying for this year's Crystal Cabin Awards, which are set to be announced April 10

Often described as "the Oscars of the aviation industry," CNBC reviewed the list of 24 finalists in search of the designs and innovations that were the most unusual and passenger-friendly. Some are already flying, while others are just about ready to launch.