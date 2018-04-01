The Museum of the Future in Dubai is an architectural wonder 2 Hours Ago | 01:05

Dubai's Museum of the Future is shaping up to be one of the world's most complex structures.

The LEED-certified building is designed by Killa Designs and is scheduled to open in 2019.

The inspiration for the torus form comes from the idea of "Feng Shui," where the building's shape represents the earth and the sky and the empty space in the middle represents the unknown, according to the designer.

Arabic calligraphy inscribed on the building's facade are the windows. And the builders borrowed techniques from the aviation industry for the smooth exterior, which is covered in 890 joint-free stainless steel and fiberglass panels. The only horizontal surfaces in the building are the floors.

This museum is not meant to hold artifacts of the past but instead is intended to be an incubator for innovation.