Signs you're way too stressed at work—and how you can feel better

April is National Stress Awareness month, but many of us might not be aware of how stressed we are or why we are stressed in the first place.

Although a constant state of stress has become the new norm for many working adults, the physical and mental toll is crippling their chances at success, workplace and happiness experts Annie McKee and Emma Seppälä argue.

"Most of us work more than eight hours a day," McKee writes in her latest book "How To Be Happy At Work" based on decades of working with Fortune 500 companies. "That means that if we are unhappy at work, we are miserable from more than a third of our lives."

McKee notes that "slow-burning stress, anger and other negative emotions can literally kill us."