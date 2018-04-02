How to get your taxes done for free 9:34 AM ET Tue, 14 Feb 2017 | 00:56

There are different penalties for not filing your taxes and not paying your taxes, Greene-Lewis tells CNBC.

If you don't file, you'll be slapped with a failure-to-file penalty, which is 5 percent of your unpaid taxes for each month your tax return is late, up to 25 percent of your unpaid taxes. That means, if you owe $1,000 and do not file, your penalty alone could reach $250 after five months of not filing your return.

If you file your taxes but don't pay them, the penalty is far less: Generally, the IRS will charge you a failure-to-pay penalty of 0.5 percent of your unpaid taxes for each month you don't pay, up to 25 percent. Interest also accrues on your unpaid taxes. The interest rate is equal to the federal short-term rate, plus 3 percent.

In short, even if you're only a couple of months behind on your taxes, the consequences can pile up, thanks to fees and interest. And you may miss out on a refund by not filing. After all, "the IRS reports every year that they have close to $1 billion in unclaimed refunds," says Greene-Lewis. "And those refunds are averaging about $700. That's a lot of money."

Even if you can't pay your taxes, file. "In most cases, the failure-to-file penalty is 10 times more than the failure-to-pay penalty," the IRS reports. You can always apply for a payment plan with the IRS to resolve your tax debt.

If you continually ignore your taxes , you may have more than fees to deal with. The IRS could take action such as filing a notice of a federal tax lien (a claim to your property), actually seizing your property, making you forfeit your refund or revoking your passport.

