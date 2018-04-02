Before Anthony Bourdain's career took off with his best-selling memoir, "Kitchen Confidential," the chef had zero savings and hadn't filed taxes in a decade.
"In my daily life, the goal was to muffle the anxiety that I'd feel as I tried to drift off to sleep knowing that, at any point, what little money I had in my bank account could be garnished by the IRS," he told online investing service Wealthsimple in 2017.
A risky career shift, from cooking to becoming a professional writer, changed Bourdain's approach to money and after that he became "very careful about the decisions I make every day." He called up the IRS and his credit card company, paid what he owed and, since then, he has been "fanatical" about never owing anyone money.
What actually happens if you don't pay your taxes? CNBC spoke to Lisa Greene-Lewis, certified public accountant and TurboTax blog editor, about the consequences you could face. Although everyone's tax situation is different, here are some of the things that might happen if you don't submit your 2017 tax returns by the filing deadline, which this year is Tuesday, April 17.