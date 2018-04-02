Fox News host Laura Ingraham goes on vacation as more advertisers dump her over Parkland tweet

Right-wing commentator Laura Ingraham has taken a week off as host of her Fox News television show after more than a dozen companies said they will pull advertisements from her program.

Among the latest corporations to cut ties with Ingraham were Liberty Mutual, who confirmed to CNBC its plans not to run future ads on her show, and Bayer, which made its announcement on social media.

The advertising exodus began Thursday, shortly after Ingraham sent a tweet mocking a survivor of February's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school that left 17 students and adults dead.

The student she mocked, 17-year-old David Hogg, has become a prominent figure in the debate over gun policy that recaptured the national spotlight following the massacre.

"David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it," Ingraham said in the tweet.

Hogg responded to the slight by calling on his burgeoning Twitter following to contact her top advertisers.

Pet food company Nutrish was the first to announce it would remove ads from Ingraham's evening news and opinion show, The Ingraham Angle. Well over a dozen companies, including TripAdvisor, Hulu and Nestle, have followed suit since the social media controversy erupted.

Liberty Mutual told CNBC that CEO David Long addressed Ingraham's comments with employees on Friday, saying, "These comments are inconsistent with our values as a company, especially when it comes to treating others with dignity and respect."

Ingraham sent an apology to Hogg Thursday in two tweets, after a handful of companies had already announced that they would remove their ads from her show.

Hogg did not accept the apology, saying that he would only accept it "if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I in this fight."

On Friday, Ingraham announced on her show that she will take a week-long vacation for Easter.

"I'll be off next week for Easter break with my kids," Ingraham said. A Fox News spokesperson told multiple outlets that the break was pre-planned.

— CNBC's Ryan Ruggiero contributed to this report.