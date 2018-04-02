"I signed a contract for myself way, way back when for peanuts. But, I felt like I needed to showcase my accomplishment, and I did with this baby right here," he adds, giving the Wrangler a love-tap.

It was "the first car I ever paid cash for without some money from the parents.... I bought it with 80,000 miles on it," Cena told Cars.com.

Cena has added some features to the car over the years — for example, he removed the roof and put on "beefy tires," a brush guard and metal guards over the lights, according to the video.

"Jeeps of any year bring good prices, because everyone loves a Jeep," says Cena, but he does not reveal how much he originally paid for his Wrangler. (Today, the website AutoTrader.com has several 1989 Wranglers for sale, priced from roughly $2,700 up to about $53,000.)

What's more, Cena told Motor Trend magazine that, when he bought the Jeep, he didn't actually know how to drive it. Cena said the car is "a five-speed vehicle, and I didn't know [how] to drive five-speed," referring to a manual transmission, "so I learned really fast."