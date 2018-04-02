This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google's, but it's expensive

The Lighthouse AI camera can be configured to record every time you're away (it knows your smartphone's location) or even while you're home. It can then "ping" you based on certain events: If it sees a dog run across the room, a human enter the house -- such as a dog-walker or babysitter -- or a stranger who shouldn't be there.

At any moment during the day, you speak — or type — a specific query to the camera through the Lighthouse app. "Did you see any pets?" brought up every time my dog ran across the living room, for example. You can ask if it saw your babysitter, when your kids got home from school, or if your dog walker actually came on time. It worked really well when I asked it about my dog and humans the camera might have seen.

It works really well, too. I only had one time when the camera mistook my dog for a human, and that's when she was sleeping on the couch under a blanket that made her look larger than she is. Admittedly, I was a little concerned when I got the alert, but I was able to quickly tap into the camera to see a clip of my dog and a live view of the room.