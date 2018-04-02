NBA star Andre Iguodala shares how he spent his first big paycheck

Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala never planned on making a career out of basketball. "I had no idea I might make it to the NBA," he tells online investing service Wealthsimple. But after two years of playing college ball at the University of Arizona, he left early for the NBA draft and was selected ninth overall.

"I wasn't thinking about all the money, the cars, jewelry. I'd never seen that before, so I wasn't looking for it," Iguodala says, adding, "I just enjoyed playing basketball."

Still, money tends to come with a job like that. His first contract was "for four years, $9 million," he recalls. "You get an advance over the summer and, just before the draft, you get an advance for trading cards and an advance for a shoe contract. I remember a loan agency floating me until I got the advances. They sent me a check for $25,000."

Iguodala, who was 20 at the time, headed straight to Niketown and bought "a whole bunch of pairs of Jordans," he says. "I spent like two or three grand and it felt like I spent a million dollars. I didn't know how to spend money."