Here are the best April Fools' Day jokes from tech companies

Tech companies traditionally love pranking the public on April Fools' Day. This year was no exception. Here are some of the best ones:
Snap
Snap launched a special Facebook-inspired filter with Cyrillic text, referencing its competitor's ongoing issues due to Russian interference during the 2016 U.S. election. This isn't the first time Snap has jabbed at Facebook. Last year it created an Instagram-style filter as a nod to the fact Instagram had copied many of its features.
Tesla
CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric car company had gone bankrupt after a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, either reference to the Easter novelty or the slang term for secret hidden content.
He also said he was found passed out next to a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles.
"This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?" Musk tweeted.
Netflix
Netflix said it's latest acquisition was Seth Rogen. No not a movie on him, or a new TV series produced by him or his latest movie: The company said it bought his "personal autonomy."
The tech company traditionally goes big on April Fool's Day, and this year was no exception. Its Chromebooks got a renewable energy upgrade — simply take your computer outside to charge the devices via wind, solar or compost. You could also find Waldo on Google Maps. The Files Go team created a bad joke detector app that would scan your smartphone for all horrible jokes sent to you and automatically delete them.
Meanwhile, Google Australia renamed itself "Googz." Google Israel determined people's preference for hummus with its Cloud Hummus API.
And Google Japan created a physical version of the company's virtual keyboard, Gboard.
Roku
The company showed off Happy Streaming socks that let you control your device by swiping your foot or wiggling your toes. The gag may be a nod to Netflix's real Netflix socks, a do-it-yourself project for connected socks that pauses your show when it detects you've stayed still for a long period of time.
Adobe
Adobe Illustrator joked about a new feature where you drag an image of a food item to a special toolbar. Adobe then uses machine learning and AI to find places in your area where you can order that exact dish.
There's also a cat Photoshop prodigy, who is better than most people at using the program.
Redbox
The DVD rental company joked that is getting into the streaming game. Your local Redblock will now stream titles from its machines. Of course, you'll have to bring your friends and family to the location instead of watching from the comfort of your own home.
Amazon
Amazon Publishing will not only deliver books, but your favorite author to your door. No word if two-day Prime shipping speeds are available.
Tumblr
Tumblr is releasing its own cryptocurrency called the Tumblcoin. (So is Houzz, called the HouzzCoinzz.)
23 and Me/Lexus
"Genetic Select" pairs 23 and Me's genetic sequencing and Lexus' car features to find a car that suits its driver. For example, if a person has a bald spot, the car won't come with a sun roof. People with the genes for freckles will have tinted windows. It also promises to be able to know what color, trim and horsepower a person would want in their car based on their DNA.
Eharmony
The online matchmaking company showed off its new "Furever Love" Canine Compatibility Companion Service, which promises to pair off your pooches based on personality, activity levels, social skills and other dog traits.
Warby Parker / Arbys
WArby's — a partnership between Warby Parker and Arby's — is hoping to further disrupt the eyeware business with onion ring monocles. The companies view the product as the "perfect fusion between the two brands."