President Donald Trump wants Congress to pass an immigration bill.

He shouldn't hold his breath.

In a tweet Monday morning, the president urged lawmakers to "immediately pass Border Legislation" to stop what he called "the massive inflow of Drugs and People." Trump pushed Congress to "act now," contending "our country is being stolen!"

Trump, irked by a perceived immigration loss in the recently passed spending bill, suggested that the Senate should take the so-called nuclear option, or end the legislative filibuster. The action would allow the chamber's 51 Republicans to pass legislation without a Democratic vote.

A number of hurdles stand in Congress's way of passing standalone legislation that would potentially put more money toward border enforcement while enshrining legal protections for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants. Lawmakers and the White House already struggled to reach a bipartisan immigration agreement earlier this year.

Multiple immigration proposals failed to get the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate in February. A GOP plan championed by Trump did not crack 50 votes. Senate Republicans still oppose ending the legislative filibuster, said David Popp, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. That means any immigration bill would need at least some Democratic support.

Republicans and Democrats both would want an immigration policy win to promote to their voters ahead of November's midterm elections. Many bipartisan lawmakers want a swift resolution for the immigrants shielded by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Trump tried to end the Obama-era DACA program, but it is in place for now, due to court rulings.

Time for concrete legislative action could be limited until the elections, as all House members and some senators vie for re-election. It is not clear that bipartisan members of Congress and the White House could reach common ground on an immigration solution any time soon.

Trump has rejected proposals to offer up to $25 billion in border security funding in exchange for legal protections and a path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million young immigrants. He harshly criticized a bipartisan Senate bill to do so, which came up short with 54 votes in February.

The president wants tougher restrictions on legal immigration along with funding for his proposed border wall and a DACA fix. The spending bill Trump signed into law last month includes $1.6 billion for some structures on the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump considers that money inadequate and threatened to veto the legislation because of it.

The House could still act on immigration despite the campaign schedule, said Drew Hammill, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. He said the president has repeatedly rejected plans to pair border funding with a DACA solution. Pelosi has gotten no indications from the Republican side that Trump would give up his demands for legal immigration cuts, Hammill added.

Representatives for McConnell, Pelosi, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gave no indication that Congress had immediate plans to take up an immigration bill.

Trump continues to push Congress to fund a border wall. The president sent several tweets on Sunday and Monday pushing for action from Congress or Mexico to boost border security.

"Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper border legislation," the president tweeted on Monday.

In an Easter morning tweet, he wrote, "Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!"