Wall Street is set for a weak open after investors turn the page on a bearish March

Chinese officials announced the country is rolling out new tariffs on meat, fruit, and other products from the United States in retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum. (CNBC)



* Trump to unveil China tariff list this week, targeting tech goods (Reuters)

President Trump explicitly linked his proposal to build a barrier between the U.S. and Mexico to ongoing NAFTA negotiations. Trump said Mexico must do more to stop the flow of drugs and people across the border. (CNBC)



* Trump spoke to Mattis about using military funds to pay for border wall (CNBC)

The president will meet with his new top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, today. Earlier this month, Trump announced that Kudlow, a former CNBC contributor, would replace Gary Cohn as National Economic Council director. (CNBC)

Trump's commitment to coal is under a stiff test after FirstEnergy asked the administration to intervene to keep struggling nuclear and coal-fired power plants running. Should the company's plea succeed, it could protect thousands of jobs as well as their suppliers. (WSJ)



* Poll: Public energy fears at two-decade low (Axios)

A fast-moving winter storm swept across the Philadelphia and New York City metro areas this morning, likely impacting commutes. Areas from Pennsylvania to coastal southern New England could see 2 to 5 inches of snow. (The Weather Channel)

A judge rejected a request by a lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels to depose President Trump under oath as part of an ongoing legal battle over a hush-money agreement. Daniels is seeking to void an agreement that required her to keep silent about an alleged affair she had with Trump. (CNBC)

Fox News show host Laura Ingraham announced that she is taking the week off. Last week, almost a dozen advertisers dropped her show after the conservative pundit mocked a teenage survivor of the Florida school massacre. Ingraham later apologized. (Reuters)

Jury selection is set to get underway today in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial amid a change in the cultural landscape set in motion in part by the #MeToo movement. A jury deadlocked last June at the former TV star's first trial. (AP)

Hudson's Bay (HBC) over the weekend confirmed a data breach that has affected data from card payments in some of its Saks and Lord & Taylor stores in North America. Those affected will not be liable for fraudulent charges, the company said. (Reuters)