Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Cloudera stock plummeted 25 percent post-market after the cloud computing company released its earnings report. Fourth-quarter revenues and earnings beat Wall Street estimates, but guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year was light. Cloudera announced that it will make changes to capitalize on growth areas.

Dave & Buster's shares dropped 6 percent in the extended session. The restaurant and arcade chain reported earnings per share that beat estimates by 1 cent and revenues in line with estimates. Same-store sales were down 6 percent in the fourth quarter and the company expects same-store sales to continue to decrease slightly throughout the fiscal year.

3D Systems stock dropped over 1 percent after its CEO disposed of over 35,000 shares.