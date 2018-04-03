    ×

    Trading Nation

    Big tech’s drag on the market may soon ramp up

    Why big tech’s drag on the market may soon ramp up
    Why big tech’s drag on the market may soon ramp up   

    The dominant market theme over the past month has been tech, tech, tech. But as the rally fades and the Nasdaq falls into correction territory, the sector's drag on the broader market may become more pronounced.

    The mega-cap tech names, once darlings of the market, are facing troubles from every direction as the major indexes posted one of their worst days of the year on Monday. Investors should consider watching these names over the next week with care and caution; if these stocks don't stabilize, a more substantial market rout may be in store.

    Amazon, though it continues to dominate e-commerce, has now found itself under scrutiny from President Donald Trump, who has posted a fresh round of critical tweets over the last several days.

    Facebook is also facing the heat. The social network's stock has fallen into a bear market territory as the company faces regulatory threats of its own amid privacy leaks. Even if it avoids stiff penalties, its advertising business model may have become irreparably damaged as it is forced to restrain some of its data gathering capabilities.

    On another front, Apple shares have fallen 6 percent in the last month as concerns over its iPhone X sales mount.

    Amother tech stock, Tesla, may well be fighting for its very life as its balance sheet looks dire while its massive bond payments are due over the next 1½ years.

    Although these stock-specific stories appear to be idiosyncratic, taken together, they may be the straws that break the market's back. These companies contributed to an outsized portion of the market's gains. This year, they may be the cause of its downfall.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TSLA
    ---
    AAPL
    ---
    FB
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...