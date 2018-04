The moves in the bond market comes as markets across the globe come under pressure on technology and trade worries.

Over the weekend President Donald Trump tweeted that e-commerce giant Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service, and that the service was losing "billions of dollars" because it delivered packages for the group.

Consequently, shares of Amazon sank more than 5 percent Monday, while other technology stocks also posted sharp declines.

Meanwhile, China recently announced that it would be implementing new tariffs on 128 U.S. products, including fruit and meat, in response to the U.S.' own set of levies on steel and aluminum. Consequently, markets in Asia and Europe came under pressure Tuesday.

Looking to Tuesday's session, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $55 billion in four-week bills, as little data are expected during the trading session.