    From Aruba to Iceland, these are the nations that have no standing military

    • There are three-dozen nations that do not have a standing military, according to the CIA World Factbook.
    • While several of these states do not have armed forces, their national police act as de facto military forces.
    U.S. troops take part in a training exercise in Hohenfels, Germany.
    Department of Defense photo

    In the United States, which has 1.3 million active-duty troops and spends more on defense than the next seven countries combined, it's hard to imagine that there are countries without a standing military. But there are, in fact, three-dozen such nations.

    The CIA World Factbook lists 36 nations without armed forces, many of which rely on other countries and international groups to provide their defense. Switzerland and Austria have agreed to provide a collective defense of Liechtenstein, for instance, while Spain and France protect Andorra.

    Although several of these states do not have a "regular military force," per the CIA's definition, their national police forces act as de facto military forces. For example, Vanuatu's Mobile Force or the Public Forces of Costa Rica are responsible for protecting their nations' borders.

    One state that is notably absent from this list is the Vatican City, which is home to the famed Swiss Guard. While largely ceremonial, they are tasked with preserving the territorial integrity of the city-state and, of course, for protecting the pope. The CIA World Factbook considers them as a regular force since they fulfill much of the duties that a traditional standing army would – even though Italian Armed Forces also guarantee the territorial integrity of the Holy See.

    1. Andorra
    2. Aruba
    3. Cayman Islands
    4. Cook Islands
    5. Costa Rica
    6. Curacao
    7. Dominica
    8. Falkland Islands
    9. Faroe Islands
    10. French Polynesia
    11. Greenland
    12. Grenada
    13. Iceland
    14. Kiribati
    15. Kosovo
    16. Liechtenstein
    17. Macau
    18. Marshall Islands
    19. Mauritius
    20. Federated States of Micronesia
    21. Monaco
    22. Montserrat
    23. Nauru
    24. New Caledonia
    25. Niue
    26. Palau
    27. Panama
    28. Saint Lucia
    29. Saint Vicent and the Grenadines
    30. Samoa
    31. San Marino
    32. Sint Maarten
    33. Solomon Islands
    34. Svalbard
    35. Tuvalu
    36. Vanuatu